Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
IVW opened at $69.03 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
