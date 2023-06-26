Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $44.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,301 coins and its circulating supply is 26,925,806,275 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

