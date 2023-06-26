State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

HOLX stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.