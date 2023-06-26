State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $31,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Synopsys by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $421.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.94 and a 200-day moving average of $371.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

