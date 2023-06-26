State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

