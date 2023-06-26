State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,750 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 198,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.