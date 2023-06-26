SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPDW opened at $31.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

