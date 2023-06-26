SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 867,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,211. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.