Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,413 shares of company stock worth $22,578,511 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.