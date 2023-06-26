Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Snowflake from StockNews.com
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Three High-Dividend Yield Stocks For Stable Income And Growth
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.