Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 209,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 548,745 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.