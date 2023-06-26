Serum Trading 117.3% Higher This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Serum has traded 117.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $84.05 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

