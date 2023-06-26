Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires £2,750 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,518.87).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Ive bought 85,565 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,133.90 ($6,569.29).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Seeing Machines stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 5.46 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.26. The firm has a market cap of £227.14 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.21. Seeing Machines Limited has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

