Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lowered by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
