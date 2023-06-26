Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 455,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

