Safe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.87 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00013470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $84.87 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00118770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030505 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003285 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.895368 USD and is up 11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

