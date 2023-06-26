Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB opened at $25.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

