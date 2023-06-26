Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 969 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

SPAB stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

