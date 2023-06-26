Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 27,629.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,277,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

