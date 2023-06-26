Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29.
About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
