Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.