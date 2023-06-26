Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $406,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Tesla were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.93 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $801.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

