Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.53 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SJNK stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

