Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NIKE were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

