Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,116,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,972,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 817,408 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,984,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after buying an additional 456,731 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

