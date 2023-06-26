Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 6,337 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,449,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

