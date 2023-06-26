Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,961.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 22,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,730. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

