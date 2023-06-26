Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $25.24 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 515,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.77% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.11. 527,654 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.