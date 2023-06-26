Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,195,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,481 shares during the quarter. Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF makes up 7.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF worth $424,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 10,588.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

VUSE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136. Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $524.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

