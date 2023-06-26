Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2959 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $14.30. 62,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,940. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repsol Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.