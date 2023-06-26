Radicle (RAD) Market Cap Reaches $80.00 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00005316 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $80.00 million and $9.13 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
