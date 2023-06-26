Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.39 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $250.76 million and $25.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00007926 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.62 or 0.06148345 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,714,331 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

