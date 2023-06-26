QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $344,146.92 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.08661293 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $361,397.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

