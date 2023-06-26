PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.27

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 152114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.