ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $71.70

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $74.91. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 546,074 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,224.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,202.84.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.