ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.83

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.83 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 66392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.