Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ PR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

