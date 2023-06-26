Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.70

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$39.70 and last traded at C$40.15, with a volume of 82847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.76.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.7826975 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

