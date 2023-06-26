Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 88,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $538.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

