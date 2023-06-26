Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.87. 110,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

