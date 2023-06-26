Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.64. 23,761,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,108,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

