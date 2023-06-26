Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,380,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,359 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. 33,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

