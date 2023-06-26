Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,051,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 9,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,110. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

