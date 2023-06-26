Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

