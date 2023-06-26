PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.66. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,781,877 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $915.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 307,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

