O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $926.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $624.85 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $861.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

