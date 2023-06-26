OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.