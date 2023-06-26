OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,416 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

