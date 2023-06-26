OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $5.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.24. 70,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.