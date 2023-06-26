OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $112.45. 315,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

