OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

