OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,822 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TPHD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. 2,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,289. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.